December 5, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Malawi Child Labor: US boycotts tobacco imports over rights violation
Malawi is trying to tackle child labour on its tobacco farms, after the US imposed an import ban in November. The country is one of the largest producers of the leaf globally, and accounts for 60 per cent of export revenues. Farmers fear the ban could put off other international buyers. As TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports, it's forcing the government to take action.
Malawi Child Labor: US boycotts tobacco imports over rights violation
Explore