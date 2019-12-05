Who Murdered Maltese Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia?

In October 2017, investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated. More than two years on, her killing has sparked a political crisis in Malta. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced he will step down in the new year, after it was alleged his administration is linked to those behind the bombing. But protesters want him to resign immediately. Adam Pletts reports.