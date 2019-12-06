WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is NATO a Strained Alliance? | Malta Murder Fallout
As world leaders gathered for a NATO summit in London, criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron stating that the alliance is experiencing ‘brain death’ was rebuked. But could this be a sign that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is fracturing? And is the alliance still necessary? Plus, it’s been over two years since Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he’ll leave office in January amid anger over his handling of the inquiry, but the family of Caruana Galizia wants him to step down immediately. Guests George Szamuely Author of 'Bombs for Peace' and Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Matthew Brodsky Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy Yusuf Alabarda Defense and Security Analyst Andrew Caruana Galizia Son of Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Is NATO a Strained Alliance? | Malta Murder Fallout
December 6, 2019
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us