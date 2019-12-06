Is NATO a Strained Alliance? | Malta Murder Fallout

As world leaders gathered for a NATO summit in London, criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron stating that the alliance is experiencing ‘brain death’ was rebuked. But could this be a sign that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is fracturing? And is the alliance still necessary? Plus, it’s been over two years since Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he’ll leave office in January amid anger over his handling of the inquiry, but the family of Caruana Galizia wants him to step down immediately. Guests George Szamuely Author of 'Bombs for Peace' and Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Matthew Brodsky Senior Fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy Yusuf Alabarda Defense and Security Analyst Andrew Caruana Galizia Son of Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia