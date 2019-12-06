Hungary debates adopting the euro currency | Money Talks

A debate is currently under way in Hungary over whether to adopt the euro. The head of the central bank says the euro is a strategic mistake. But the finance minister says otherwise. Despite being a member of the European Union, Hungary is yet to join the bloc's exchange mechanism. EU members undergo a two-year transition phase before being eligible to adopt the euro. Our correspondent Ali Mustafa went to Budapest to figure out which currency Hungarians would prefer . #Forint #Euro #EuropeanUnion