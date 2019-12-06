Peloton spin bike ad ignites social media storm | Money Talks

An ad meant to put exercise bikes on Christmas wish lists has sparked a social media backlash. Spin bike and treadmill maker Peloton's latest advertisement has been criticized as sexist and dystopian. Some say twitter users have overreacted, but as Sibel Karkus reports, reactions may not be all that bad. #Peloton #Treadmill #Advertisment