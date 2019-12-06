French unions strike against pension reforms | Money Talks

France has been brought to a halt by nationwide protests against proposed pension reform. 90-percent of trains have been cancelled, most public transport in Paris is down and hundreds of flights are grounded. Unions have walked out over plans to create a unified pension regime for all retirees. Currently there are 42 different systems. Elena Casas sent us this report. And for more, we spoke to Remi Piet, a research associate at the University of Miami's European Union center. He joined us from New York. #PensionReforms #FranceUnions #Macron