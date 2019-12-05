The War In Syria: People rush to buy dollars as value of Syrian pound plumments

Syrians are struggling, not only with the war that has blighted their country for over eight years, but also with a growing financial crisis. They’re rushing to buy dollars, as the Syrian pound’s value plunges to record lows. There’s concern that soon, people may be unable to afford essentials. Francis Collings reports. #syriawar #syriaeconomy #syrianews