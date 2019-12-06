December 6, 2019
Impeachment Inquiry: Pelosi asks Congress to draft articles of impeachment
We begin this hour in the United States where Nancy Pelosi has given the go ahead for impeachment charges to be filed against President Donald Trump. The Speaker of the House of Representatives says the country's democracy is at stake. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has the story. #Impeachment #Pelosi #USHouse
