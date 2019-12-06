WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal | Mohammed Dahlan Warrant
Turkey and Libya signed an agreement laying out their respective maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has said that the memorandum is in line with international law. However, it has drawn criticism from Greece, Greek-administered Cyprus, Egypt and even the US. So will the deal have ramifications? Plus, Turkey placed a $700,000 bounty on former Palestinian official Mohammed Dahlan, who’s accused of conspiring with FETO to orchestrate the failed coup in 2016. But who is he, and what does his past reveal? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the GNA President Nursin Atesoglu Guney Dean at Bahcesehir Cyprus University Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ibrahim Hamami Director of the Palestinian Affairs Centre
Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal | Mohammed Dahlan Warrant
December 6, 2019
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us