4 suspects killed by cops in rape case in India
01:07 - The killing of 4 men suspected of rape in India has divided the country. Many are happy, seeing the killing as justice. Others see it as a worrying moment for a country of laws and due process 06:45 - Two Nigerian table tennis players deported from Croatia to Bosnia as they happened to be caught on the street without their ID’s 12:38 - Kashmir is under an internet lockdown. People have been disappearing from WhatsApp groups.  So we asked Kashmiri’s around the world to send messages to their families back home   #HaydarabadPolice #KashmirBlackout #HongKongProtests
4 suspects killed by cops in rape case in India
December 6, 2019
