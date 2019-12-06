France on Strike | Colombia’s Unprecedented Protests

French President Emmanuel Macron faces one of the biggest tests of his presidency after hundreds of thousands stage a nationwide walkout over plans to change the pension system, potentially forcing people to work for longer. And as the French go on strike, so too have the Colombians. Many have swapped the workplace for the streets, in what's become the country’s largest protest in decades. But why are so many angry at President Ivan Duque? Guests: Nabila Ramdani Journalist specialising in French politics Sergio Guzman Director of the Colombia Risk Analysis Group Arlene Tickner Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Universidad del Rosario Marcio Monzane Regional Secretary at UNI Americas