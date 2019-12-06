December 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mixed reaction to killing of suspects in rape, murder case
Police in India, have shot and killed four men, who were detained in connection with last week's rape and murder of a woman in the central city of Hyderabad. The suspects had apparently tried to escape. As Francis Collings reports, it's drawn attention once again - to the huge problem of sexual violence in India. #indiarapehyderabad #rapistskilled #indiarape
Mixed reaction to killing of suspects in rape, murder case
Explore