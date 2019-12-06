December 6, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italian newspaper sparks racism controversy
An Italian newspaper, Corriere dello Sport, has defended itself against what it calls a 'lynching' over an alleged racist Headline. The paper placed an image of football players, Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling on its back page with the caption 'Black Friday.' Both players have condemned the incident. Lance Santos reports. #racism #CorrieredelloSport #racisminfootball
Italian newspaper sparks racism controversy
Explore