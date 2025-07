Syrians call on Turkey and SNA to clear YPG from Tel Rifaat

Syrians gathered in Azaz demanding help to return to their homes. Many of them have been displaced from their homes by the YPG terror group and are calling on the Syrian National Army and Turkish military to clear the YPG terror group out of Tal Rifaat. Obaida Hitto was at the protest and sent us this report. #syrianews #syria #ypg