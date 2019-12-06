Turkey Puts Mohammed Dahlan on its Most Wanted List

Ankara considers Mohammed Dahlan a mercenary for the United Arab Emirates and has placed a $700,000 bounty on him. Dahlan is suspected of transferring funds to FETO, which was responsible for the failed coup of 2016. So, who exactly is Dahlan and will the arrest warrant sour already tense relations between Turkey and the UAE? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ibrahim Hamami Director of the Palestinian Affairs Centre