Officials say three fires merge near Sydney into ‘mega blaze’

In Australia, several bushfires have combined to form a "mega fire" that is burning out of control north of Sydney. Authorities say up to eight fires have merged, and all together have burnt more than 3-thousand square kilometres of land. Since October, six people have been killed and more than 700 homes destroyed. Philip Owira has more #australiabushfires #sydneyfires #sydneyssmoke