December 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Naval Shooting: Saudi gunman kills three at Naval Air Station Pensacola
US authorities have confirmed a Saudi national was behind the shooting at a military base in Florida killing three people before being shot dead. At least seven people are in hospital with injuries. It's the second shooting at a US military base this week. TRT World's Courtney Kealy has this report. #UsShooting #Florida #NavalShooting
US Naval Shooting: Saudi gunman kills three at Naval Air Station Pensacola
Explore