December 7, 2019
The War in Syria: Churches became targets of regime, Russian air strikes
Before the war, Syria was once home to a thriving Christian community. But as the regime began to lose control of many areas of the country, those Christians scattered when their places of worship became targets. Obaida Hitto visited one such church in north western Idlib province and sent us this report. #SyrianWar #SyrianChristians #Idlib
