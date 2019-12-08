December 8, 2019
Homeless in Egypt: Group gives more than shelter to Egyptians living on streets
According to official figures in Egypt, up to 12 million people are homeless, including three million children. The problem has been made worse by high prices, inflation and a lack of housing. The government hasn't been able to do much, so it's left to individual groups. Sarah Balter explains. #HomelessPeople #EgyptPoverty #AidGroups
