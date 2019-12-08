UK General Election: Liberal Democrats campaigning on remain manifesto

The UK goes to the polls on December the 12th for what some are calling the most important general election in a generation. At its heart is Brexit and how to resolve it and all the parties are offering different policies. The Liberal Democrats are even promising to cancel it altogether. Simon McGregor-Wood reports now from Cheltenham, where a majority of people voted to remain in the EU and where the Liberal Democrats hope to win the seat from the Conservative Party. #UkGeneralElection #LiberalDemocrats #StopBrexit