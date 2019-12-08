Climate Crisis: Fulani herdsmen seek greener pastures as droughts intensify

The Fulani tribe in West Africa is well-known for travelling long distances with their livestock in search of greener lands. But their traditional way of life is now being threatened by successive droughts in the Sahel region. And as Adesewa Josh reports, it's forcing some to take on new jobs. #WestAfricaDroughts #ClimateChange #Fulani