Afghans remember the Japanese doctor who devoted his life to the country

Afghans mourn the loss of Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura after he was shot on his way to work in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Nakamura left his home in the 1980s to treat patients on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. But he changed even more lives by building canals and securing a stable food supply for more than 600,000 people. #Afghanistan #TetsuNakamura #JapaneseDoctor