December 8, 2019
Gaza Agriculture: Fields ravaged by Israeli chemicals bloom again
For more than a decade, the Israeli army has been spraying herbicides on farmlands along the Gaza Strip. The defence ministry says the chemicals clear the area of bushes that potential attackers use as hiding places. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, a temporary halt to the spraying, is allowing fields to blossom. #Israel #Palestine #Gaza
