25,000 people escape bombardment in Southern Idlib

In the past week over 25,000 people have fled southern Idlib escaping a Russian backed Assad regime bombing campaign on civilian homes, hospitals and market places. A TRT World team visited an IDP camp in northern Idlib west of the town of Sarmada where people fleeing southern Idlib have settled in difficult conditions. Obaida Hitto sent us this report. #syrianwar #syrianews #idlibbombing