‘Hungry artist’ eats $120,000 banana

A New York-based performance artist stole the spotlight at this year’s Art Basel show, with a move that has been labelled “bananas.” Video footage shows David Datuna grabbing a banana that had been duct-taped to a gallery wall before eating it. The artwork titled “Comedian” had sold to a French collector for $120,000 last week. #ArtBasel #Banana #DavidDatuna