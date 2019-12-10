WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK PM Boris Johnson tries to break down the ‘Red Wall’
The countdown is on until the UK election. One of the key battlegrounds is the so-called red wall. It's a group of constituencies in the north and midlands which has traditionally voted Labour. But it's also Brexit heartland and people are frustrated that the Labour Party is promising another referendum which could cancel Brexit. On the flip side, Conservative leader Boris Johnson is promising to get Brexit done. If he can woo voters along the red wall, he has a good chance of winning the election. Sarah Morice is in the region to find out how people plan to vote. #UKelection #borisjohnson #redwall
UK PM Boris Johnson tries to break down the ‘Red Wall’
December 10, 2019
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us