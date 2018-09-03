September 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugee Crisis: UN report says crossings now deadlier than ever
New figures from the UN refugee agency reveal a sharp drop in the number of migrants who reached Europe by sea this year. The report was published as the EU continues to crack down on asylum seekers. Several countries are now implementing tougher policies to stop people crossing their borders. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Refugees #Asylum #Migrants
