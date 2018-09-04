September 4, 2018
Virtual Reality at Venice Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase
Back in the 1950s, the introduction of 3D cinema marked a radical transformation in the movie going experience. Fast forward to today, where the advent of virtual reality is giving audiences the chance to actually participate in the films they're watching. And when it comes to popularizing these kinds of experiences, the Venice Film Festival is at the forefront.
