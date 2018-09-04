Suspiria | Cinema | Showcase

Horror fans have been waiting for the premiere of Suspiria for a long time. It's a remake of a low profile film from the 1970s that many say redefined Italian cinema. Along the way, it made a superstar out of its director Dario Argento and paved the way for a slew of copycats. And now after 41 years, the highly regarded Suspiria has been re-imagined by Academy-favourite Luca Guadagnino but opinions about the film are mixed.