Is Europe’s refugee crisis fueling the far-right?

Over the past week, tens of thousands of far-right demonstrators have clashed with left wing protesters in the eastern city of Chemnitz. A politician from the right-wing party, Alternative for Germany, suggested people take to the streets to protect themselves. Two days later, the beating of a Syrian man triggered fears of vigilante attacks. The size and severity of the protests has revealed the depth of anger that fuels Germany's anti-refugee sentiment. How has that played into the hands of the far-right? Shoaib Hasan reports.