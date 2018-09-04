September 4, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Argentina Economy: Govt raises taxes, cuts budget as peso plunges
Argentinians have taken to the streets in Buenos Aires to protest President Mauricio Macri's new austerity measures. Export taxes will increase and about half of the government ministries cut - in what Macri says is an effort to reduce the budget deficit - and restore investor confidence. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. #argentina #mauriciomacri #economy
Argentina Economy: Govt raises taxes, cuts budget as peso plunges
Explore