Emerging markets feel the sting of strengthening dollar | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has all but ensured it will raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting later this month. The announcement comes on the back of rising inflation which reached nearly 18% in August. And as Mobin Nasir reports, many businesses are hoping the bank will be able to rein in spiraling prices. Other emerging markets are also feeling the sting, as risk-averse fund managers move money to safer havens. Currencies are weakening as capital outflows expose underlying cracks hidden in the flood of cheap money from overseas. Taha Arvas, financial columnist at Daily Sabah, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas join the discussion. #TurkishLira #USdollar #TurkeyEconomy