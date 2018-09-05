Flexible Working: A better alternative?

What time did you arrive at work today? Was it 9 or are you sitting comfortably on the couch working from home? The industrial revolution is behind us, now technology rules our lives and dictates our work habits. We can work anywhere at any time. But is flexible working all it's cracked up to be? Joining me at the Roundtable is journalist Jessie Stephens; Emma Rosen, portfolio careers advocate; Margaret Jumbo, founder of the Vitality Agency and Ness Lyons, legal consultant. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.