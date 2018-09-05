Fighting crisis with street art | Street Art | Showcase

It is impossible to walk through a city where Marcelo Eco has been and not come across the works of this Carioca artist. It makes sense because, after all, the urban universe is the main inspiration for his bold styles. The minimalist approach he chooses to create his larger than life characters are brought to life by incorporating fragments of Brazilian nature. Eco's unqiue work can be seen in cities across Brazil as well as Argentina, the Netherlands, Angola and Egypt. Take a look...