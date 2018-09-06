Critics say Beijing is luring Africa into debt | Money Talks

The Forum on China and Africa Co-operation has wrapped up in Beijing. Its aim was to boost ties between China and more than 50 African states. China pledged $60 billion in financial support to the continent. Chinese President Xi Jinping said there are "no political strings attached," but critics said poor African states are in danger of being lured into a debt trap. Joel Flynn reports. #Africa #China #economy