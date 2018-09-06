Austerity measures spark protests in Argentina | Money Talks

Argentina is cutting spending and raising taxes in response to rising foreign debt and a crumbling currency. President Mauricio Macri said the measures will help balance the budget. But many are protesting the austerity measures, while others said the government has little choice. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas for more on this and other emerging markets.