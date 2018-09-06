Kenya Fuel Levy: Petroleum tax raise causes price hikes on goods

Kenyans are already feeling the pinch from a new tax on petroleum. The 16 percent tax went into effect this month. And it's driven up prices at the pumps by about 12 percent. It's part of government efforts to raise state revenues. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the measure has already sparked opposition. #kenya #nairobi #fuel