Will elections help stablise Libya?

Libya's UN-backed unity government declared a state of emergency in Tripoli amid ongoing clashes between rival groups. The move came after more than 40 civilians were killed in recent fighting. Libya has been almost lawless since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising toppled longstanding leader Muammar Gaddafi. With so much chaos, what can bring stability to Libya? Guests Abdulkader Assad – Senior writer at The Libya Observer Guma el Gamaty – Head of Taghyeer Party and member of Libyan political dialogue group Mansour el Kikhia – Libya specialist