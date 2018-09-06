September 6, 2018
WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Senior official describes resistance inside WH
US President Donald Trump, has demanded the New York Times identifies a senior official within the White House who wrote an anonymous column for the paper. In it, the author said members of Trump's administration have been resisting parts of his agenda- and even considering ways to remove him as president. Christine Pirovolakis has more. #donaldtrump #bobwoodward #fear
