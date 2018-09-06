September 6, 2018
The far-right's myth of South African 'white genocide'
Donald Trump has tweeted about the persecution of white farmers in South Africa, but there's just no reliable data to suggest white farmers are targeted any more than anyone else in the country. Why has the far-right in North America and Europe taken up a cause based on conspiracy so far beyond their borders? #SouthAfrica #WhiteGenocide #FarmKillings
