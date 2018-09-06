Did Ukraine assassinate pro-Russian rebel leader Zakharchenko?

The leader of a self-proclaimed separatist republic in eastern Ukraine has been killed in a bombing. Alexander Zakharchenko was prime minister of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. Moscow was quick to blame Ukraine, with President Putin calling his murder a crime aimed at destabilising a fragile regional peace. So who is behind his death, and will a power vacuum impact the conflict? Guests Sergey Markov – Director of the Institute of Political Studies and Professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Andrij Dobriansky – Ukranian political affairs specialist