The Trump Presidency: Senior official: Resistance in White House
Several top US officials have denied being the author of an anonymous editorial - attacking US President Donald Trump. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats joined Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have already denied writing the opinion piece. The article claims members of the White House have been resisting parts of Donald Trump's agenda, and have even been considering ways to REMOVE him as president. Lionel Donovan reports from Washington DC. #Trump #WhiteHouse #impeachment
September 6, 2018
