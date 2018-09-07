WORLD
1 MIN READ
TIFF 2018 | Festivals | Showcase
Attracting nearly half a million people each year, the Toronto International Film Festival has become one of the main destinations for cinephiles and filmmakers from around the globe. Over the years, its selection of features has received praise both for its variety and diversity. And is often looked at as an early indicator for Oscar contenders. This year's lineup is made up of 343 films, including red-hot arthouse favourites and some indie productions waiting on the fringe. To speak about what to expect at this year's festival, the founder of awardswatch. com, Erik Anderson joins Showcase. #TorontoInternationalFilmFestival #TIFF #TIFF2018
TIFF 2018 | Festivals | Showcase
September 7, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us