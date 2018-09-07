Fellini and Rossellini, TIFF & The House with a Clock in its Walls | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: The role of Fellini and Rossellini in Italian cinema: Adrian Wootton, CEO, Film London & the British Film Commission: Global art news: Toronto International Film Festival: Erik Anderson, founder and owner of Awardswatch.com: The House with a Clock in its Walls: #TIFF #Showcase