Who was Jalaluddin Haqqani?

Jalaluddin Haqqani was once a US ally. But he died one its fiercest enemies. The Afghan Taliban announced the warlord's death this past week. Despite being bedridden for his last few years, many believed he still played an active role in the dreaded Haqqani Network, helping mastermind some of the worst terror attacks in Afghanistan. So how will his death impact the organization? Hyder Abbasi reports.