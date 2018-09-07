Will Jalaluddin Haqqani’s death affect the Taliban?

Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the militant Haqqani network, one of the most powerful and feared groups in the Afghan insurgency, has died after a long illness. Haqqani was held responsible for brutal attacks on US forces and their allies. So what will his death mean for the militant organization he founded? Guests Asad Durani – Former head of Pakistan's intelligence service Javid Faisal – Former deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Afghan Chief Executive deputy spokesman Graeme Smith - Author of 'The Dogs Are Eating Them Now: Our War in Afghanistan'