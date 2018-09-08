September 8, 2018
Sweden Elections: Sweden's main parties unlikely to win majority
On Sunday Swedes go to the polls with many predicting a strong showing for the right wing. Sweden Democrats who might end up holding the balance of power. That could leave traditional party coalitions struggling to form a government. However well the Sweden Democrats do, moderate parties say they will not work with them. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Stockholm. #Sweden #Elections #Stockholm
