September 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sweden Elections: Far-right Sweden Democrats gain popularity
Seven and a half million Swedes cast their votes on Sunday, in what is being hailed as one of the most important elections in decades. Immigration and integration have dominated an unusually divisive campaign. And polls indicate it could be a complicated result, requiring coalition deals to form a government. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Stockholm. #Sweden #Elections #FarRight
Sweden Elections: Far-right Sweden Democrats gain popularity
Explore