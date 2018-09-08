September 8, 2018
Full interview with Juan Manuel Santos | Crossing The Line
Juan Manuel Santos is the former President of Colombia. A key architect of the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC rebels, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016. He spoke with TRT World's Imran Garda. Watch the documentary Colombia's rebels here https://youtu.be/eE9Ld4OeGrs #CrossingTheLine #Colombia #FARCPeaceDeal
