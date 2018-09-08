Egypt Sentencing: 75 people sentenced to death for 2013 protests

An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 people to death for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest in support of ousted President Mohammed Morsi. Among them are several senior leaders of the banned Muslim Brotherhood. Among the hundreds of other people sentenced is a prominent photojournalist. Arabella Munro reports. #Egypt #Sisi #DeathSentence